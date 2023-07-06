6 Year Old Child Drowns In Lick Creek Cove On Tuesday Night

The Fourth of July Holiday comes to an end with another tragedy at Lake of the Ozarks when a 6-year-old Camdenton boy drowns early Tuesday night in Lick Creek Cove at the 65.9-mile marker of the main channel in Camden County.

The highway patrol says the youngster was not wearing a life jacket and jumped voluntarily into the water onto a lily pad.

He went under the water, did not resurface and was pronounced about an hour and a half later at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

It was the second drowning at Lake of the Ozarks and the third, statewide, over the July 4th Holiday counting period.

In all three of the cases, no safety devices were being worn at the time.