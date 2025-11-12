67-Year-Old Stover Man Being Held on Enticement or Attempted Enticement of a 15-Year-Old Girl

A 67-year-old man from Versailles is being held on a quarter-of-a-million-dollar bond after allegedly trying to talk a young girl, whom he believed to be only 15-years-old, into meeting up for sexual purposes.

Thomas Burrows is charged with Enticement or Attempted Enticement of a Child under the age of 17.

The probable cause statement says that Burrows had a text conversation with the girl offering to buy her pizza and engage in different activities after he would travel to Hannibal to meet. Burrows also allegedly claimed to have stopped the sexual messaging after being informed by the girl how young she is.

Burrows is being held in the Morgan County Jail.