Lake Ozark Votes to Support Privately-Owned and Osage Nation Casinos

The path is now clear on the city’s end for the possibility of two casinos being developed within Lake Ozark.

Following a work session earlier in the day to hear a presentation from developer Andy Prewitt about a renewed effort to land a statewide voter-approved casino in the city, the board of aldermen met in regular session to also consider final readings of ordinances supporting an Osage Nation casino.

During public comment, longtime resident and seasonal worker Tyler Dickson said a casino would be huge for seasonal workers.

Osage Casino C-E-O Kimberly Pearson also addressed the city.

The Lake Ozark board voted unanimously on both the resolution of support if the privately-owned casino is approved at the ballot boxes and the two ordinances to finalize the agreements with the Osage Nation.