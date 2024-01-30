68 Year Old Eldon Man Faces Numerous Felony Charges Following Incident On Sunday

A 68-year-old from Eldon faces felony charges after being arrested at a business near Eldon over the weekend.

The probable cause statement alleges that Ronald Barnhart was sitting in a car in front of the closed business Sunday afternoon and, when approached by a Miller County deputy, was in possession of a sawed-off shotgun in plain view.

Also discovered in Barnhart’s possession, in the pocket of his shirt, were two plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and a small straw. No other weapons or illegal substances were discovered and Barnhart was transported to the Miller County Jail.

Barnhart is formally charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon.

Bond was set at $50,000.