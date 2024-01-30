MODOT Racing To Finish Maintenance Projects Ahead Of Next Winter System

Now that Mother Nature is giving us at least a little bit of a break from the wintery weather, it’s time for MoDOT to try making up some lost time here in the lake area when it comes to some routine maintenance projects.

“I don’t know if anyone’s tried to dig when the, uh. When the ground’s frozen, but it’s it’s virtually impossible. So we’ve got some culverts to replace around various locations in Camden County. So our maintenance crews will be out doing that this week, as well as cut and brush.”

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says similar work will also be done this week along routes “BB” and “F” in Laclede County…no timetable was given for the work to be completed.