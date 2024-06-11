81-Year-Old from Jefferson City Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

An 81-year-old man from Jefferson City is dead after drowning at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says Allan Mueller was wearing a life jacket and was last seen on his dock in Spring Cove at the 10-mile marker in Camden County around 5:00 Monday afternoon.

He was reported as a missing person and, apparently, somehow entered the water at an unknown time before he was discovered floating facedown in the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s the second drowning in the highway patrol’s Troop-F area and the 10th, statewide, for the year.