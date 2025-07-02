Heroes in Action: Two Bystanders Rescue Drowning Teen at Lake of the Ozarks

Two bystanders are heroes after rescuing an 18-year-old from a certain drowning at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says it happened around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon at a location in the 500-block of Lamplighter Drive in the Camdenton area. The male subject, from Marshalltown, Iowa, entered the water and started to struggle when the two bystanders jumped into action to save him.

The teen was not wearing a lifejacket at the time and was taken with, what the highway patrol described as moderate injuries, to Lake Regional Hospital.