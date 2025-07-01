Stover Fire Department Receives Generous and Much-Needed Donation

Pausing beer production to produce water…?…it happens and at least one lake area fire department is pretty grateful for it.

The Stover Fire Department again was on the receiving end of several cases of clean drinking water that were donated to help out during the extreme heat of wildland fires.

The donation of the water is made possible from a partnership between Anheuser Busch, which produces the water, and the National Volunteer Fire Council.

The Stover Fire Department also sent out a big ‘thank you’ to Kevin Webb and Frank Mittenburg of County Distributing in Sedalia for this year’s delivery of the water donation.