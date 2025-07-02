Osage Beach Planning Commission Set to Consider Rezoning to Expand Business and Residential Uses in Area of Nichols Road

The Osage Beach Planning Commission will be meeting next week to consider a rezoning request that could re-purpose a parcel of property in the area of Dogwood Lane, Dude Ranch Road and Nichols Road.

The 19 acres where Sycamore Creek Golf Course operated in the past is currently zoned commercial and planned unit development for commercial.

The applicant is seeking an amendment to the current P-U-D that would increase the commercial portion of the property to allow for a new boat sales and service location for their business and to allow for additional single-family housing in the residential area of the property.

The planning commission meeting, in Osage Beach City Hall, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8th. It’ll begin at 5:30.