Standoff Comes to an End with One in Custody in Miller County (UPDATED 11:00am)

UPDATE-2

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has now released a statement following Monday’s armed standoff at a location in the 100-block of Witt Road near Eldon.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies and highway patrol troopers responded after the subject with an active felony arrest warrant barricaded himself inside the home.

The subject was believed to have at least one firearm and refused to comply with demands to exit the home prompting a highway patrol SWAT team to also respond.

The situation came to an end around six hours later without further incident after chemical agents were deployed into the residence. There were no reports of any injuries in connection to the standoff and the subject was taken to the Miller County Jail…his name is being withheld pending formal charges to be filed.

More official information including the suspect’s identity is expected to be released later today.

UPDATE-1

About a six-hour standoff comes to an end Monday night with one person taken into custody in Miller County.

As first reported from near the scene by KRMS News, the standoff happened in the 100-block of Witt Road and involved dozens of law enforcement from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and the highway patrol including the patrol’s SWAT truck.

While one unconfirmed report indicates that someone may have been taken from the scene to the hospital, what is known is that a male subject was inside the home with multiple weapons and tear gas was used to bring the standoff to an end without further incident.

KRMS News will pass along more details when officially released.