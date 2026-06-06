A Few Meetings Are On Tap Next Tuesday For The East Side

First,

A short agenda awaits the next regular meeting of the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen.

Falling under old business are a couple contracts for various roadwork around the city and an ordinance to reduce the planning and zoning commission from eight to seven members.

The board will also break away for a closed session to deal with legal.

The Lake Ozark meeting Tuesday afternoon in city hall begins at 5:30.

And,

The Osage Beach Planning Commission will take its turn tackling the subject of possible data centers being proposed to be located at Lake of the Ozarks.

The commission is set to get together Tuesday afternoon of this next week with the single-item appearing on the agenda dealing with additions to be incorporated into zoning regulations when it comes to data centers and colocation facilities.

Among provisions of the restrictive additions include prohibiting data centers and colocation facilities to be placed om property that is contiguous with the lake.

The meeting in city hall will begin at 5:30.