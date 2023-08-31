fbpx

Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

 

Accident In Miller County Sends Iberia Woman & A Child To The ER

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, August 31st, 2023

A one-vehicle accident just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon on Miller County Route-A at Tavern Creek sends an Iberia woman and child to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened when the van driven by 72-year-old Linda Hodge ran off the road and struck an embankment before going airborne and striking the ground.

Hodge was not wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries…she was taken to Capital Region.

An unidentified 4-year-old girl, also in the car, was properly restrained and also suffered minor injuries…she was taken by private conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, August 31st, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony