Accident In Miller County Sends Iberia Woman & A Child To The ER

A one-vehicle accident just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon on Miller County Route-A at Tavern Creek sends an Iberia woman and child to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened when the van driven by 72-year-old Linda Hodge ran off the road and struck an embankment before going airborne and striking the ground.

Hodge was not wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries…she was taken to Capital Region.

An unidentified 4-year-old girl, also in the car, was properly restrained and also suffered minor injuries…she was taken by private conveyance to Lake Regional Hospital.