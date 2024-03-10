Accident In Morgan County Sends Four To The Hospital

A one-vehicle accident around 8:15 Friday morning on Morgan County Route-AA near Carriage Lane sends four people to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened when 37-year-old Kenneth Witherell, of Barnett, failed to negotiate a curve sending the S-U-V off the road before striking multiple fences and an embankment.

Witherell was not wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

Three passengers in the vehicle, one 15-years-old and the other two both 16-years-old, were wearing seat belts and suffered minor-to-moderate injuries.

All four were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage beach.