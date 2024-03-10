fbpx

Sun. Mar 10th, 2024

 

28 People Fail To Appear For Court Cases In Osage Beach This Past Week

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Sunday, March 10th, 2024

The gallery in Osage Beach Municipal Court this week was a little “roomier” than normal because more than two dozen people didn’t show up for their respective court dates.

That’s according to the city’s website.

Of the 28 failure-to-appears, arrest warrants were issued for eight with two of them now having two warrants each for their arrests.

20 others were sent summonses to appear for the April 8th docket.

If any of them fail to appear a second time, the city won’t be so nice and warrants will then, also, be issued for them.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Sunday, March 10th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony