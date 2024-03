The Camdenton R3 Board of Education is back in session next week for a regular meeting.

New business items include: a J-R-O-T-C program presentation, a salary and benefit proposal from the T-A-C Advisory Committee, and a technology report.

An executive session covering legal, personnel and real estate also appears on the agenda.

The Camdenton R3 Board of Education meeting begins at 5:30 Tuesday afternoon in the admin’s office board room.