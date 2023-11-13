Accident In Morgan County Sends Three To The Hospital

A three-vehicle accident on Highway-5 at Route-HH in Morgan County sends three people to the hospital…one with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 11:00 Friday morning a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Miranda Jones, of Centerview, struck another northbound vehicle driven by 48-year-old Brian Dorsey, of Versailles.

Both vehicles then crossed over the center with the Jones vehicle striking a sign and overturning while Dorsey’s vehicle was hit by a southbound vehicle driven by 65-year-old Robert Young, of Sedalia.

Dorsey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was seriously hurt and taken to Capital Region while Young and his passenger, 63-year-old Lisa Young from Versailles, were taken to Lake Regional with minor-to-moderate injuries…they were wearing seat belts. Jones was uninjured.