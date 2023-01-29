Accident In Saline County Injures Versailles Woman

A two-car accident Saturday night on southbound-65 in Saline County sends a Versailles woman plus two others to the emergency rooms.

The highway patrol says it happened when 42-year-old Michelle Cook, of Alma, turned in to the path of 35-year-old David Borgstadt, of Warrensburg.

Borgstadt was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital while two passengers, 33-year-old Brittany Perkins, of Versailles, and a 16-year-old from Sweet Springs both suffered moderate injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

No charges were reported against Cook.

However, Borgstadt does face a pending DWI charge following the accident.