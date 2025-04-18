Accident on Highway-5 in Laclede County Sends Four to the Hospital, Two With Serious Injuries

Four people are injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle accident shortly after 9:15 Thursday morning on north Highway-5 just south of Oakwood Drive in Laclede County.

The highway report indicates that the vehicle driven southbound by a 35-year-old woman from Jefferson City started hydroplaning before being hit in the side by a northbound vehicle driven by a 36-year-old woman from Lebanon.

A three-year-old in the vehicle driven by the Lebanon woman suffered moderate injuries while two teenage passengers in the vehicle driven by the Jefferson City woman were seriously hurt. The driver was also hurt suffering minor injuries.

All four were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.