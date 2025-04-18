Chain Reaction Accident on North Highway-5 Sends Three to the Hospital

A chain-reaction accident Thursday afternoon on north highway-5 near Eddie Avenue in Camden County sends three people to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened when vehicles driven by a 75-year-old woman from Council Bluffs, Iowa, and a 52-year-old man from Lebanon were stopped for a traffic. A third vehicle driven by a 60-year-old man from Gravois Mills failed to stop rear-ending the 75-year-old and pushing her into the 52-year-old.

The man from Gravois Mills was seriously hurt. The other two drivers suffered minor-to-moderate injuries. All three were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.