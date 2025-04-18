“New” Board of Aldermen Members Sworn in During Osage Beach Meeting

After eight years of service in Ward-3, now former Osage Beach Alderman Richard Ross took time during Thursday night’s regular meeting to express appreciation to the mayor, fellow board members and to those mostly behind the scenes who played major roles making that time, at least for the most part, a success.

NEWS-04-18-2025 ROSS FAREWELL

After the board took care of some other business, Ross officially stepped aside from his position and Rebecca Collins, winner of the recent municipal election, was sworn in along with Justin Hoffman and Robert O’Steen who were re-elected to their seats.

O’Steen was also unanimously chosen as the Board President.