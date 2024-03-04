Accident Sends Kaiser Man To ER With Pending DWI Charges

A one-car accident around 5:20 Sunday afternoon in Miller County sends one person to the emergency room and pending charges.

The highway patrol says it happened along highway-42 just west of Missouri-134 when the BMW driven by 55-year-old Gary Odle, of Kaiser, ran off the road and struck before striking a ditch and two trees.

Odle was wearing a seat belt at the time and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken then Lake Regional and then flown to University Hospital.

Odle also faces pending charges of DWI-prior offender and failure ti drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a vehicle crash.