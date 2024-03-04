House Bill Could Seek To Setup Statewide Building Code Requirements

A house bill filed last week in this year’s General Assembly, if ultimately passed and signed into law, could establish statewide building codes.

Republican David Casteel, from High Ridge, filed the bill seeking to establish baseline standards for building, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, property maintenance and other activities associated with construction or renovation.

The Missouri Building Codes Act would also ensure the statewide codes are reviewed and updated every six years.

Locations already with building codes would be required to use the state standards or something more strict. Other areas of the state currently without building codes would have the option whether or not to adopt the new statewide standards.

Casteel’s bill has been read twice in the House but, at the current time, doesn’t appear on the calendar for further consideration.