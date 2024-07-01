Five Former Employees At The DOC Charged In Connection To Inmate Death

Five former employees from the Missouri Department of Corrections have been charged in connection to the death of an inmate.

According to the Cole County Prosecutor, they include Justin Leggins, Jacob Case, Aaron Brown, and Gregory Varner, all of whom are charged with 2nd degree assault and felony murder.

Another former employee, Bryanne Bradshaw, also faces charges of 2nd degree involuntary manslaughter.

The charges are connected to the death of 38-year-old Othel Moore, Jr. who died on December 8, 2023 while being restrained at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

In addition to the investigation and charges, the Missouri Department of Corrections also did an internal review and fired ten people also connected to his death.

Moore was serving a 30-year sentence for numerous convictions.