Additional CART Money Provided To Horseshoe Bend Road District

Over $460,000 has been released to the Horseshoe Bend Special Road District to go toward future operational and material costs.

The Camden County Commission on Thursday approved the release of the funds which come out of the County Aid Road Trust, or CART funds, which are administered by the state.

The state allocates the CART funds to the county which is then responsible for passing the funding down the line to the special road district.

The distribution from the county represents a little over 25% of the Horseshoe Bend Special Road District’s annual budget.