Fri. Jun 5th, 2026

 

General Revenue Collections Are Down For The Month Across Missouri

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Net general revenue collections statewide decreased 11.1 percent in May from $1.54 billion last year to $1.37 billion this year.

State Budget Director Dan Haug says net general revenue collections for 2026 year-to-date also decreased compared to the same time last year…from 12.15 billion to 11.9 billion…a decrease of 2.1 percent.

By tax type, decreases were reflected for both May and year-to-date in the areas of individual income tax, pass through entity tax, corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections.

At the same time, increases were reflected in May and year-to-date in the area of refunds while sales and use taxes, and all other collections were mixed.

 

Full Report:

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for May 2026 decreased 11.1 percent compared to those for May 2025, from $1.54 billion last year to $1.37 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date decreased 2.1 percent compared to May 2025, from $12.15 billion last year to $11.90 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

  • Decreased 0.0 percent for the year, from $8.42 billion last year to $8.42 billion this year.
  • Decreased 11.8 percent for the month.

Pass through entity tax collections

  • Decreased 19.1 percent for the year, from $678.0 million last year to $548.7 million this year.
  • Decreased 13.2 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 4.3 percent for the year, from $2.96 billion last year to $3.09 billion this year.
  • Decreased 1.9 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Decreased 20.8 percent for the year, from $825.0 million last year to $653.5 million this year.
  • Decreased 18.7 percent for the month.

All other collections

  • Increased 0.8 percent for the year, from $942.8 million last year to $949.9 million this year.
  • Decreased 7.5 percent for the month.

Refunds

  • Increased 5.3 percent for the year, from $1.67 billion last year to $1.76 billion this year.
  • Increased 4.7 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

PR 2026-05

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Reporter Mike Anthony