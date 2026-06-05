General Revenue Collections Are Down For The Month Across Missouri

Fri. Jun 5th, 2026
Net general revenue collections statewide decreased 11.1 percent in May from $1.54 billion last year to $1.37 billion this year.
State Budget Director Dan Haug says net general revenue collections for 2026 year-to-date also decreased compared to the same time last year…from 12.15 billion to 11.9 billion…a decrease of 2.1 percent.
By tax type, decreases were reflected for both May and year-to-date in the areas of individual income tax, pass through entity tax, corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections.
At the same time, increases were reflected in May and year-to-date in the area of refunds while sales and use taxes, and all other collections were mixed.
Full Report:
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for May 2026 decreased 11.1 percent compared to those for May 2025, from $1.54 billion last year to $1.37 billion this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date decreased 2.1 percent compared to May 2025, from $12.15 billion last year to $11.90 billion this year.
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Individual income tax collections
Pass through entity tax collections
Sales and use tax collections
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
All other collections
Refunds
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.