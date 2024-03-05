Additional Charges Pending For Hammond Including Possession Of Drugs

More trouble for the Camden County fugitive recently apprehended after being able to elude law enforcement on an earlier manhunt.

Courthouse records indicate that Nathan Hammond is now charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It’s alleged that, after Hammond surrendered to law enforcement who had the property secured, a search warrant was served on the outbuilding where he had been staying. During the search, a container of meth and two chambered rifles were uncovered..

It’s further alleged that Hammond admitted to possessing the meth and one of the rifles.

Hammond has been held without bond in Camden County since his arrest back on February 27th.