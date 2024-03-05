Meta Experiences Massive Outage Taking Out Facebook & Instagram For Part Of Tuesday Morning

Hundreds of Thousands of people had trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram & Threads this Tuesday.

A Meta spokesperson acknowledged in online reports that outages prevented some U.S. users from logging onto the sites Tuesday morning.

DownDetector, a site tracking problem reports from users…as of 10:45 Tuesday morning…put the number of Facebook outages at just under 580,000 and around 50,000 at Instagram.

Meta says their engineering teams were actively looking into the situation and trying to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.