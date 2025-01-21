AFC/NFC Championship Matches Set After Chiefs/Commanders Wins

Well, the Kansas City Chiefs have done it again, advancing to the AFC Championship for a 7th consecutive year.

They beat the Houston Texans on Saturday, 23 to 14.

Patrick Mahomes 177 yards through the air through just one touchdown, connecting with Travis Kelsey early in the fourth quarter.

Harrison Butker would add 3 field goals.

Kareem Hunt, a rushing touchdown as as well, he would have 44 yards on 8 carries has really been a great addition to this football team.

So the Chiefs, they will play the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead.

These two rivals getting together for the AFC Championship next Sunday.

In the NFC, it’s going to be the Washington Commanders.

They upset the Detroit Lions.

They will play the Philadelphia Eagles after they won a snow filled game against the Rams on Sunday afternoon.