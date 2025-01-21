Two Injured In Osage Beach House Fire Tuesday Morning

Two people are injured in an early-morning house fire in Osage Beach.

Chief Paul Berardi says the call to Jeffries Road near Summerset was received just after 3:00 this morning and, upon arrival, smoke and fire were showing from two sides of the first floor of the structure which did not have working smoke detectors.

All four of the occupants were able to self-evacuate before firefighters arrived on the scene.

However, two of the family members were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Providing mutual aid in the subzero temperatures were the Mid-County and Lake Ozark districts while Sunrise Beach provided coverage in the case of any other calls.

Berardi also says the fire is under investigation but it appears to have started in the front room near an electrical outlet with an extension cord plugged in and running to the outside.