AG Hanaway Secures Civil Commitment Of Goy Hamilton In Benton County Bench Trial

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s office has announced that her Sexually Violent Predator Unit has secured the civil commitment of Goy Hamilton following a bench trial in Benton County.

During the trial, the court determined that Hamilton meets the legal criteria under state law to be classified as a Sexually Violent Predator. The ruling allows for the commitment of Hamilton to the Missouri Department of Mental Health for control, care, and treatment.

Hamilton has an extensive history of sexual offenses against young boys dating back to 1973 spanning across Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri with six convictions.

At trial, two expert psychologists testified that Hamilton has a present diagnosis of pedophilic disorder…a mental abnormality that makes him more likely than not to commit future acts of predatory sexual violence if not confined.

Reporter Mike Anthony