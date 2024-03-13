Aging Best Program Offered At OB Senior Center During National Nutrition Month

All this month is National Nutrition Month with senior centers around the lake area doing their parts to make sure their daily lunch menus meet various requirements for those who pop in for something healthy to eat.

What many may not know is that the centers generally fall under the guidance of a program known as “Aging Best”.

“It’s an area agency on aging, and they provide services throughout Mid-Missouri,” says Teresa Fuentes from the Osage Beach Senior Center right next to KRMS Radio and TV.

She also says it’s not just nutrition guidelines but, rather, a wide array of services that are offered by Aging Best.

“From respite care, to assistance in the home….as far as cleaning services, or if they’re having trouble getting grab bars for the bathroom….just about anything a senior might need.”