St. Patrick’s Day Boat Parade This Weekend In The Lake Area

T-minus only a few days before the lake area transforms into a seemingly Irish wonderland with all the activities of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The weekend over the west side, according to Lake West Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman, will start with the annual blessing of the fleet and a boat parade.

“We’re going to kick that off over at Captain Ron’s, and they’re going to have a buffet breakfast available for that. Then the boats will set sail about 9:45, 10AM.”

There will be four stops along the boat parade’s path and when that’s all over, it’ll be time for the pub crawl.

“We start our pub crawl at 5PM. We have 14 locations for the crawl, and we have 11 large busses. Our goal is that no one will have to wait for a bus for longer than 10 minutes.”

Wrist bands for the pub crawl will run you $15.

More information about the day is available on the Lake West Chamber’s website.