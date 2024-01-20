fbpx

Alabama Coach Who Shoved Mizzou Forward Only Gets Reprimand

We told you yesterday about Mizzou basketball’s loss at Alabama by 18 points but a moment in that game saw Alabama coach Nate Oates shove Mizzou sophomore forward Aidan Shaw.

It didn’t result in a technical foul, it didn’t result in Oates ejection from the game but he was reprimanded by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday.

That reprimand did not include a suspension.

Reporter Brendan Matthews