Alabama Coach Who Shoved Mizzou Forward Only Gets Reprimand

We told you yesterday about Mizzou basketball’s loss at Alabama by 18 points but a moment in that game saw Alabama coach Nate Oates shove Mizzou sophomore forward Aidan Shaw.

It didn’t result in a technical foul, it didn’t result in Oates ejection from the game but he was reprimanded by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday.

That reprimand did not include a suspension.

And we’re a couple of years away before Mizzou plays Kansas again in football, their quarterback Jalen Daniels however he is transferring out of the J -Hawk program entering the portal