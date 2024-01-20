Indictment Filed Against Former Laquey Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student

The former Laquey teacher facing charges related to having sex with a student is now facing an indictment.

According to court documents, a Pulaski County public grand jury filed the indictment against 26-year-old Hailey Clifton-Carmack on January 16.

The overall case involves 2 individuals, Clifton-Carmack, who’s accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student, as well as the student’s father Mark Creighton, who’s facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct due to his knowledge of the ongoing relationship.

In December, investigators discovered that Clifton-Carmack had moved to Texas to live with her family.

She was picked up on January 5 in Garden Ridge, Texas & booked into their county jail while awaiting extradition back to Missouri.

When she returns, Clifton-Carmack will be held on a $250,000 bond.

She is facing felony counts of Second-Degree Statutory Rape, Second-Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Sexual Contact with a Student and Fourth-Degree Child Molestation.