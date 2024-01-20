Chiefs Preparing For Another Game In The Freezer With Upcoming Winter Storm In Buffalo

We’re getting closer to that first playoff road game for Patrick Mahomes right around the corner Sunday night and what will more than likely be a frigid Buffalo, New York.

An interesting storyline to follow, the health not of anyone in particular on the Chiefs but of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen dealing with a neck injury.

The Bill’s Injury Report on Wednesday indicated that Allen was a full participant in practice which means he would be a go for Sunday’s game.

I don’t think there’s much of a question.

Another elite matchup between these two ultra elite quarterbacks, certainly one in Mahomes headed to Canton, Ohio and maybe someday Josh Allen a pro football hall of famer as well.

