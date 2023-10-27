All GOP Representatives In Missouri Voted For Speaker Johnson

Now that the U.S. House is back in business following the election, Wednesday, of Louisiana representative Mike Johnson, how did Missouri representatives vote when it came down to ending the vacancy…?

It really wasn’t much of a surprise with a straight party-line vote from the Show-Me State being reported.

G-O-P reps Mark Alford from the 4th district and Blaine Luetkemeyer from the 3rd district who both represent parts of the lake area along with Sam Graves from the 6th district, Ann Wagner from the 2nd district, Jason Smith from the 8th district, Eric Burlison from the 7th district cast their votes for Johnson.

On the other side of the political aisle, Cori Bush representing the St. Louis area and Emanuel Cleaver representing the Kansas City area, tossed their support behind Democrat Hakeem Jeffries.

The final vote sending Johnson to the speakership was 220-209…217 votes were needed to secure the House gavel.