Alleged Driver Who Left Scene of Fatal Motorcycle Accident Taken into Custody

A 23-year-old from Eldon has been taken into custody in Miller County believed to have been the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after allegedly striking a motorcycle rider who was ejected in an accident on Rte-242 near “MM” early Sunday morning in Lake Ozark.

The highway patrol says Anthony Floyd was arrested just after 7:00 Monday night and taken to the Miller County Jail. Floyd was put on a 24-hour hold on a pending charge of felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash death of another.

Killed in the accident was 35-year-old Larose Spencer of Phoenix, Arizona. The driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Khalil Manygoats, also from Phoenix, was charged with DWI-death of another and possession of a controlled substance for his alleged role in connection to the original accident involving the motorcycle.