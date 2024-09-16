Lake Ozark Police Arrest Alleged Drunk Driver Also in Possession of Methamphetamine

A traffic accident in Lake Ozark comes to an end with a suspected impaired driver being charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for alleged DWI.

Lake Ozark police say it happened early Saturday evening when the highway patrol requested an officer respond to the scene after the suspect, 63-year-old James Faulkenberry, was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road before crashing with another motorist.

Lake Ozark police also say that a warrant was applied for to test Faulkenberry’s blood which was executed at the hospital and that Faulkenberry was found to be in possession of a substance which tested positive to be methamphetamine.

Faulkenberry was taken to the Miller County Jail and has since posted a $25,000 bond.