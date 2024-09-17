Juvenile Taken into Custody After Implied Shooting Threat in Benton County

Law enforcement in Benton County team up to take a juvenile suspect into custody after receiving an implied threat of a shooting during the upcoming Warsaw homecoming parade.

Lieutenant Kelly Lowe, in a social media post, says school resource officers and the Warsaw Police Department worked together in the investigation which quickly identified the accused juvenile.

The lieutenant also gives credit for the quick actions of students and parents for reporting threat and helping to prevent what could’ve been a much different ending.

The investigation into the threat continues with specific details and names being withheld at this time.