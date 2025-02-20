Alleged Drug Trafficker Arrested in Miller County

A 49-year-old from Kansas City finds himself facing a class-A felony for second-degree trafficking of drugs and possession of paraphernalia after being arrested in Miller County.

The probable cause statement alleges that information received from the Mid—MO Drug Task Force, the D-E-A and Task Force Officers from Jefferson City implicated James Patton as the driver of a car transporting narcotics back to the lake area.

The car was stopped at an undisclosed location by a city officer in Iberia and Patton was detained while a search of the car uncovered about 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with two blue tablets, several syringes and other paraphernalia items.

Patton has an extensive history of drug offenses. He was taken to the Miller County Jail and is being held on a $200,000 bond.