Closings And Cancellations For Thursday 02/20 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Thursday 02/20, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

School Closings:

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Climax Springs R-4

Cole Camp R-1

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Dogwood Hills State School – Eldon

High Point R-3

Holy Family School – Freeburg

Iberia R-5

Laquey R-3

Lebanon R-3

Lincoln R-2

Maries R-2

Morgan R-1

Ozarks Technical College – All Campuses

Richland R-4

Sacred Heart School – Freeburg

School of the Osage R-2

Swedeborg R-3

Tipton R-6

Warsaw R-9

Schools Holding Distance Learning:

Crocker R-2

Joel E. Barber C-5

Laclede R-1

Lebanon KVC Academy

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1

Morgan R-2

Stoutland R-2

Waynesville R-6

Other Closings and Cancellations:

Fort Leonard Wood will conduct normal operations Thursday – Unscheduled Leave Policy In Effect

Westside Senior Center – No Activities

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

