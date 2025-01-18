Alleged DWI Accident Apparently Causes Power Outage in Linn Creek Area

A 73-year-old man from Linn Creek faces a pending DWI charge after escaping with minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident which, apparently, was the cause of about 200 people being left without power for several hours.

The highway patrol says the accident happened around 4:30 Friday afternoon along Route-A near Calvert Lane when the man failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway before striking a utility pole.

The unidentified man was wearing a seat belt and was taken to Lake Regional for treatment.