Eldon Man Enters Open Plea in Connection to Shooting Death of a Child

An Eldon man charged in connection to the shooting death of a young child avoids a jury trial by entering an open plea this week in Miller County Circuit Court.

Albert Keel had been charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in the death of the child after staying up all night playing video games before going to bed and leaving a loaded firearm accessible to the child.

With the open plea, an assessment report has been ordered with formal sentencing by Circuit Judge Kenneth Michael Hayden scheduled for March 12th.