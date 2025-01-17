fbpx

Eldon Man Enters Open Plea in Connection to Shooting Death of a Child

An Eldon man charged in connection to the shooting death of a young child avoids a jury trial by entering an open plea this week in Miller County Circuit Court.

Albert Keel had been charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in the death of the child after staying up all night playing video games before going to bed and leaving a loaded firearm accessible to the child.

With the open plea, an assessment report has been ordered with formal sentencing by Circuit Judge Kenneth Michael Hayden scheduled for March 12th.

Reporter Mike Anthony