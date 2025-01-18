It’s Back…LPR Removed in Camden County Is Back in Place

The controversy putting the issue of law enforcement using information from license plate readers for public safety against privacy advocates citing a potential for the devices to be mis-used continues in Camden County.

A Flock camera on Highway-54 near D-Road allegedly removed earlier this year by Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton was put back in place on Thursday.

Shortly before the first camera was removed, Skelton had claimed that the county passed an ordinance against the cameras and the parties involved failed to respond to a 30-day notice to remove the device.

An investigation into the first camera being removed was announced reportedly focusing on any possible involvement by Skelton. Results of the investigation for possible charges to be filed were to be turned over to the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services in Jefferson City.

To date, no charges if any have been made public.