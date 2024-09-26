Amendment 7 Will Be On November Ballot For Voters Statewide

Senate Joint Resolution 78 will be on November’s ballot as Amendment 7.

Senator Ben Brown of Washington sponsors Senate Joint Resolution 78, which is asking voters to modify provisions relating to elections.

On Feb. 12, he told the Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee what his idea seeks to do…

“Ranked choice voting initiatives further erode trust and disenfranchise voters. Under ranked choice voting, the ultimate winner of the election is often not even the candidate who is the first choice, the most voters.”

When Senate Joint Resolution 78 was first-discussed on the floor of the Missouri Senate on April 2, Sen. Doug Beck of Affton pointed out parts of our state already have this system in place…

“Kansas City has nonpartisan elections and so does the city of Saint Louis now currently has nonpartisan elections which your bill would only address as primary elections of a party.”

In the meantime, Missouri senators continue to pre-file legislation for the next regular legislative session. Pre-filed bills will start to receive their official numbers on Dec. 1.

