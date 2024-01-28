Lake Regional Taps Ambrose To Head Up Supply Chain Control

Supply chain issues for the Lake Regional Health System will now fall under the watchful eyes of Robert Ambrose.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Lake Regional Health System announces Robert Ambrose, has been named director of Supply Chain. In this role, Ambrose leads the team that issues supplies throughout Lake Regional Health System, including the hospital and clinics. He also is responsible for developing and retaining connections with suppliers. In addition, the Supply Chain department manages the Lake Regional mailroom.

Ambrose has 16 years of health care experience. He joined Lake Regional in 2016 as manager of Nutrition Services, and he continued in this role when Lake Regional contracted with Unidine for dining management in 2021. His education includes an associate’s degree in culinary arts from East Central Community College; a bachelor’s in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri; and a Master of Healthcare Administration and a Master of Business Administration, both from William Woods University.

Ambrose lives in Taos, Missouri.

Lake Regional Health System is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Primary Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialists, including for cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.

Robert Ambrose, director of Lake Regional Supply Chain