Ameren Gets Approval For New Solar Facilities Across The State

Ameren-Missouri has been given approval by the Public Service Commission for the construction and installation of three different solar generation facilities in the eastern part of the state.

A 300-megawatt facility is planned to be constructed in Warren County while 50-megawatt facilities are planned for Audrain County and Pike counties.

The agreement approved by the commission and submitted by the P-S-C staff, the Office of Public Counsel and Ameren notes that there was no opposition from the Midwest Energy Consumers Group, the Sierra Club, Renew Missouri and the Missouri Industrial Energy Consumers.