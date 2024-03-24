fbpx

Sun. Mar 24th, 2024

 

Ameren Gets Approval For New Solar Facilities Across The State

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News State News Sunday, March 24th, 2024

Ameren-Missouri has been given approval by the Public Service Commission for the construction and installation of three different solar generation facilities in the eastern part of the state.

A 300-megawatt facility is planned to be constructed in Warren County while 50-megawatt facilities are planned for Audrain County and Pike counties.

The agreement approved by the commission and submitted by the P-S-C staff, the Office of Public Counsel and Ameren notes that there was no opposition from the Midwest Energy Consumers Group, the Sierra Club, Renew Missouri and the Missouri Industrial Energy Consumers.

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News State News Sunday, March 24th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony