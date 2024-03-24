Missouri Unemployment Higher Than Other States According To New Study

While the February jobs report shows an above-average level of hiring nationwide, the State of Missouri was stuck in about the middle of the pack not really reflecting those gains.

That’s according to personal finance website WalletHub.com which puts Missouri at #25 with a 3.3% unemployment rate which is about a 29% change compared to a year ago…one of the highest increases in the country.

North Dakota, Mississippi and Maryland enjoyed the healthiest changes in their respective unemployment rates last month compared to 2023 while Nevada, New Jersey and California were ranked at the bottom of the pack.

Six key metrics including health care, government and social assistance were considered in the rankings.

In order to take stock of how unemployment rates are changing throughout the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from the latest month for which data is available (February 2024) to key dates in 2024, 2023, 2020 and 2019.

Best Change in Unemployment Worst Change in Unemployment 1. North Dakota 42. Alaska 2. Mississippi 43. Rhode Island 3. Maryland 44. Kentucky 4. Vermont 45. Washington 5. South Dakota 46. District of Columbia 6. Kansas 47. Illinois 7. Wyoming 48. Connecticut 8. Nebraska 49. Nevada 9. Minnesota 50. New Jersey 10. Massachusetts 51. California

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-rates/74907