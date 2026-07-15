Wed. Jul 15th, 2026

 

American League Dominates All Star Game In Philly

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Wednesday, July 15th, 2026

Baseballs All Star game was another domination by the American League.

In fact, A four-nothing shut out of the NL in Philadelphia.

American League pitching struck out NL hitters 15 times, including the Cardinals.

Jordan Walker, Dylan C Scott…The start struck out the side in the 1st from your Kansas City Royals.

Michael Waka A scoreless 3rd frame. He had two strikeouts.

Joe Ryan of the Twins, 2 strikeouts, Reliever from the Cleveland Guardians, Kate Smith with two strikeouts.

And ultimately the winning pitcher is Dylan Cease.

Miguel Vargas….He had the only extra base hit for the American League, a home run in the eighth inning.

For the NL, we mentioned Walker strikeout Yvonne Herrera of the Cardinals, also within a bat….He goes 0 for 1.

Riley O’Brien does come in out of a pen, strikes out a batter for a scoreless frame.

Let’s tell you about Bobby Witt, junior from your Royals.

He does get on base and score a run…..0 for 1 with a walk.

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Wednesday, July 15th, 2026

Reporter Brendan Matthews