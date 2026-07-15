American League Dominates All Star Game In Philly

Baseballs All Star game was another domination by the American League.

In fact, A four-nothing shut out of the NL in Philadelphia.

American League pitching struck out NL hitters 15 times, including the Cardinals.

Jordan Walker, Dylan C Scott…The start struck out the side in the 1st from your Kansas City Royals.

Michael Waka A scoreless 3rd frame. He had two strikeouts.

Joe Ryan of the Twins, 2 strikeouts, Reliever from the Cleveland Guardians, Kate Smith with two strikeouts.

And ultimately the winning pitcher is Dylan Cease.

Miguel Vargas….He had the only extra base hit for the American League, a home run in the eighth inning.

For the NL, we mentioned Walker strikeout Yvonne Herrera of the Cardinals, also within a bat….He goes 0 for 1.

Riley O’Brien does come in out of a pen, strikes out a batter for a scoreless frame.

Let’s tell you about Bobby Witt, junior from your Royals.

He does get on base and score a run…..0 for 1 with a walk.