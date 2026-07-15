Franklin County Resident Facing Murder Charges Captured In Cole County

The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a person wanted on second-degree murder and first-degree drug trafficking charges in Franklin County.

Deputies along with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Operation Relentless Pursuit Task Force converged late Monday morning on a residence in the 700 block of Cliff Street.

Jacob Davis was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cole County Jail where he was being held without bond and waiting for extradition to Franklin County.